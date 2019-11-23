Mangaluru

Week-long camp on imparting life skills to youth begins

A week-long camp to impart life skills to youth to help them face the challenges of life began at St Aloysius College on Saturday.

It is being organised jointly by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangaluru, under the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and Deen Dayal Upadyaya Kaushal Kendra at the college with the Centre for Integrated Learning as the resource group.

Inaugurating the camp, K.V. Malini, Principal, Canara First Grade College, said soft skills are acquired by participating in extra-curricular activities. The academics provide technical skills, she said. The combination of the two helps in developing the life skills that are pivotal to one’s overall growth, she said.

Praveen Martis, principal of the college, said with the advent of technology and accessibility to gadgets, social equations have changed, and family values are getting eroded. He urged the youth to imbibe good values.

Raghuveer Souterpet, the District Youth Coordinator of Nehru Yuva Kendra, spoke on the activities planned for the camp. Several students from various schools and colleges are participating in the camp.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 9:25:15 PM

