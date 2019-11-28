Website to popularise astronomy launched

Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt launched a website, http://paac.ppc.ac.in, to popularise sky watching and other programmes related to astronomy of the Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers Club (PAAC) here on Tuesday.

A press release issued here on Wednesday said that PAAC was one of several associations at Poornaprajna College here. The PAAC has been conducting sky watch programmes for over 30 years for students of Poornaprajna College and also from various other schools, and public alike.

The website aims at bringing together students who have dedicated their time to PAAC in the past decades and provide knowledge in astronomy and physics for any amateur astronomer in the region. The website will be run by the students of PAAC, in an effort to learn and pursue astronomy in future.

This year being the diamond jubilee year of the college, and with the rare annular solar eclipse approaching, it was decided to reach out and spread awareness among a large number of people, especially school and college students, about the eclipse. The launch of the website was one of the steps in that direction. A.P. Bhat, founding co-ordinator, PAAC, Raghavendra A., principal, Poornaprajna College, Prathibha C. Achrya, head, Department of Physics, and others were present.