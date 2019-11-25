Website, app launched for regulating distribution of sand in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh launched a website, www.udupiesand.com, and an app, Udupi E-Sand, for vehicle owners, to regulate distribution of sand, prevent any corruption and make sand available to all people, especially the poor.

He handed over trip-sheets to lorry operators which had been printed after they had registered themselves online and in the app here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagadeesh said that customers could reserve the sand they wanted by registering their names, address, other details and the sand they required on www.udupiesand.com. They could check the price of the sand and then could get booking ID and one-time password. At present, a tonne of sand was available at ₹ 550. As per the rules of the Regional Transport Office, a truck could carry a maximum of 10 tonnes of sand.

For the truck operators, the Udupi E-Sand app was available on the Google Play Store, which they could download and install on their mobile telephones. This app helped delivery of sand by checking the list of order requests, collecting sand from the sand storage location, and then delivering sand at the customer’s location.

The administration had obtained permission to remove sand from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas in the district. Hence, there would be no problem in supplying sand. Already, 150 lorry operators had registered and downloaded the app, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesh chided the officials concerned for not expediting the process of removal of silt from the Baje dam, though the second phase of tender process had been completed. He directed the officers to clear the sand from the stockyard by December 31. The firm, which was selected for removal of silt, should collect and store a minimum of 50 to 60 truckloads of sand at the stockyard here daily.

Silt would be removed from the vented dams in Karkala, Kundapur and Byndoor taluks in phases. Steps have been taken to make sand available to the people, Mr. Jagadeesh said.

Ranji Naik, senior geologist, said that 30 sand blocks had been identified in non-CRZ areas in the district. As many as seven blocks were for government work. Of the remaining 23 blocks, tenders had been floated for two blocks, he said.

MLAs Lalaji Mendon and Raghupati Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu and Municipal Commissioner Anand Kallolikar were present.