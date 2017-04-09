We will work to improve amenities at Mangaluru Railway Region, says Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said the Indian Railways will strive to improve amenities at the Mangaluru Railway Region, which is scattered between three Railway Zones.

He was speaking after Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu remotely flagged off Mangaluru-Yeshwantpur Kudla Express; inaugurated electrification of Mangaluru-Chervathur line; doubling of Jokatte-Panambur line and Railway siding at Thokur Station, here.

Stating that Mr. Prabhu was aware that Mangaluru region has been bereft of major Railway amenities as it is scattered between Southern, South Western and Konkan Railways, Mr. Gowda said that though the Railway Minister soon after taking charge started initiatives to create a separate Mangaluru Railway Division, but could not do so due to technical reasons.

However, Mr. Prabhu had initiated the move to relocate Konkan Railway’s regional office from Karwar to Mangaluru. This should provide reprieve to the region, Mr. Gowda said.

Calling the inauguration of the Kudla Express as the happiest movement in his life, Mr. Gowda said that he had clearly told Mr. Prabhu that he would not attend any Railway function unless Kudla Express was introduced.

Mangaluru Central Station

Mr. Gowda said when he had announced Kudla Express in the 2014 Railway Budget, he wanted it between Mangaluru Central and Yeshwantpur. I am aware of difficulties people face in reaching Mangaluru Junction and have told Mr. Prabhu to extend the train to Mangaluru Central. Soon, the train would come to Central and the timing issue will also be sorted out, he said.

Nothing in return

Meanwhile, the government Chief Whip in Legislative Council Ivan D’Souza launched an onslaught on Southern Railway which controls Mangaluru Central and Junction. He said the Zone has been indifferent to the needs of the region though more than half of the revenue comes from New Mangalore Port. Mr. D’Souza urged the SR to be considerate towards the region’s demand and urged to introduce a night train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Parliament Member Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka Forest Minister B. Ramanath Rai and others were present.