‘We will stand by harassment victims’

Shyamala S. Kunder

MANGALURU

23 October 2020 01:07 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will not have any change in its view on the Hathras incident and it will stand by victims of harassment, said NCW member Shyamala Kunder here on Thursday.

Answering a question regarding the action taken on those who had revealed the name of victim of rape and murder in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on the social media, Ms. Kunder said that notices have been served against those involved.

“The NCW will definitely take action in the issue following a reply to notices and the ATR (action taken report) from officials,” she said.

The NCW, she said at a press conference, has initiated all necessary legal steps to provide justice to the victim of the Hathras incident.

On the remark made against a woman candidate from Bharatiya Janata Party by a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh during an election campaign, Ms. Kunder said that the commission is waiting for the action taken report from the officials. They have been given 30 days to submit it.

“We hope to get a factual report. If officials do not reveal the facts, action will be taken against them too,” she said and added, “The NCW will have no change in its view and it will continue to stand by victims of harassment.” Ms. Kunder, who is in-charge of cases from eight States, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, said that the NCW has been acting quickly on all instances of harassment that come to its notice.

With more cases of women becoming victims of cyber crime and dowry harassment in the State, Ms. Kunder said that the police have been asked to make women aware of facilities such as the police control room and the Sakshi one-stop centre from where they can be get help.