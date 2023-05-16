We will fight for the rightful share of the State: Khader

May 16, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, who got re-elected for the fifth consecutive time, on Tuesday said the new Congress government will fight for the rightful share of the State in Central taxes and grants.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Khader said Karnataka has been among the few States in the country contributing handsomely in terms of tax to the Central government.

“Unlike the earlier BJP government, the new government will not sit quiet. We will fight for the rightful share of the State in Central taxes and grants. It is our right,” he said

Asked whether he is aspiring for any particular portfolio in the new government, Mr. Khader said, “Let the new Chief Minister take oath first.”

On demand by a section of people that a Muslim should be given the post of the Deputy Chief Minister and five Muslims be given major portfolios, Mr. Khader said: “This will all be decided by the party high command. I am happy to see our party back to power in the State.”

Mr. Khader said he will effectively discharge his duty in whichever portfolio is given to him.

The new government, he said, was committed to implementing all the five “guarantees” and other assurances made by the party in the manifesto.

Unlike the BJP government, the new government will not make any differentiation in the release of grants, which will be equally distributed to all constituencies regardless of the party affiliation of MLAs.

On the issue of allowing students to wear hijab in government schools and colleges, Mr. Khader said he will not comment on the issue as it was pending before the Supreme Court.

“Our government believes in living with solidarity. It will not take any decision that hurts any community,” he said.

Mr. Khader said senior Congress leader B. Ramanath Rai will be prevailed upon to remain active in electoral politics.