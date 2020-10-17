We will extend all help to flood-hit people: Yediyurappa

He says there is no dearth of funds for providing relief

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said here on Friday that all assistance would be extended to the flood-affected people of north Karnataka and that there was no dearth of funds for it.

Speaking to presspersons here, the Chief Minister said he would tour the affected region and camp there for two or three days to apprise himself of the devastation there.

“The government is with the people. It will extend all assistance to the flood victims and those who have lost their houses would be given suitable compensation,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

The government would construct houses at a cost of ₹5 lakh and distribute them to the beneficiaries while ₹10,000 would be given as temporary relief. Though funds from the NDRF may be inadequate, the State government would pitch in with its contribution to ensure that the victims were suitably compensated, the Chief Minister added.

He said some six districts in north Karnataka region had been badly hit by floods and thousands of houses and standing crops over a large area had been damaged.

“I have also sought information from deputy commissioners of the affected districts and it may take a week to assess the actual loss. I have also spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has promised relief,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Many Cabinet ministers were already in the region overseeing rescue and relief works and a few more Ministers would be sent to the region, he added.

Mr. Yediyurappa is in Mysuru for the inauguration of Dasara festival on Saturday.

On the Assembly byelecctions in the State, he said the BJP was set to win both the seats --- R.R. Nagar and Sira.

The Chief Minister also conducted a meeting with district officials to apprise himself of the measures in place to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases being reported from Mysuru.

District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, local MLAs, and officials were present.

Mr. Yediyurappa also took stock of the preparations in place for the scaled-down Dasara and measures in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic.