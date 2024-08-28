GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘We will continue the fight till case is registered against MLC Ivan D’Souza: Vedavyasa Kamath

Published - August 28, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, along with BJP party workers during a protest at PVS Circle on Wednesday.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, along with BJP party workers during a protest at PVS Circle on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Bhartiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha carried out ‘rasta roko’ protest in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday against the delay by police in registering a case against Ivan D’souza, Congress MLC, for his statement of a Bangladalesh-like protest to oust Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Addressing activists here, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said it’s intriguing that the police wasted no time to register a complaint against BJP Yuva Morcha district president Nandan Mallya on August 19 against Mr. D’Souza’s provocative speech.

“We will not be afraid of police presence in large numbers today. We will continue our protest and also the legal fight till cases are registered against Congress leaders, more so Mr. D’Souza,” he said.

A total of 34 complaints have been filed against Mr. D’Souza across the state

Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP, said the State Congress leaders were trying to impress Rahul Gandhi by speaking in a demeaning way against a constitutional authority like the Governor.

“It’s a disgrace for Mangalureans that an MLC from the city has spoken in a demeaning way.” The Congress has continued with its mindset to divide the country. The BJP believes in democracy and democractic institutions and hence protests are being held, he said.

The MLA, the MP, and other BJP activists rushed to PVS junction and blocked the movement of vehicles in the evening. The city police took away the protesters in two vehicles and restored the movement of vehicles.

Similar demonstrations were held near Thokkottu junction in Ullal, Moodbidri, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia.

