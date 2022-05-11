We will abide by guidelines on use of loudspeakers: Muslim committee

The Muslim Central Committee, Dakshina Kannada, will abide by guidelines laid down by the State Government on the use of loud speakers, said president of the committee K.S. Mohammed Masood here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Masood said that the Supreme Court in 2005 specified the noise level of loudspeakers during the day and barred using it between 10 p.m and 6 a.m. The State Government has, accordingly, issued guidelines and asked all existing users of loudspeakers to take permission from the designated authorities.

Mr. Masood said that the committee will write to all jamats to follow the guidelines laid down by the State Government. “As the president of Kudroli Masjid, I have asked our personnel to comply with the norms laid down by the district administration,” he said.

He said that Muslims believe in harmonious living and are law abiding by nature. People like Pramod Mutalik [of the Sri Ram Sene] are making provocative statements and trying to create tension among communities. He urged the State Government to book Mr. Mutalik for sedition.

Taking exception to the recent cordial meeting of Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar with Mr. Mutalik, Mr. Masood said that a person involved in many criminal cases should not have received special treatment from Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar, however, has denied reports of special treatment to Mr. Mutalik. He told reporters on Tuesday that some persons have misrepresented the photo of him speaking with Mr. Mutalik outside his office. He met Mr. Mutalik like he would meet any other visitor. Mr. Mutalik, he said, had come to his office to seek permission to visit the masjid that is in news because of reported discovery of remnants of temple during its renovation.