We should fight to preserve Constitutional values: B.K. Hariprasad

June 08, 2022 00:31 IST

Every person has been granted equal rights by the Constitution, we should preserve this, he says

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad on Tuesday asked people to join the Congress in the fight for preserving Constitutional values and ensuring justice for all sections of the society.

Speaking after receiving the felicitation of the Dakshina Kannada Muslim Central Committee, Mr. Hariprasad said that every person has been granted equal rights by the Constitution. Sarva dharma samabhaav is among the basic principles of the Indian Constitution, which is presently under threat, he said.

“We need to fight to preserve this principle. The fight should continue till the last oppressed man gets justice,” he said. Expressing concern over communally sensitive issues gaining ground in the coastal Karnataka, which is dividing people on caste, Mr. Hariprasad called upon minorities and other oppressed classes not to loose their focus from educating their children. “Education alone paves way for grant of equal rights and ushers development,” he said.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr. Hariprasad said the Congress is making efforts to make people aware the way Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to raise communal issues to divide the society and garner votes. “We are here to expose these false narratives created to garner votes,” he said

The recently held Chintan shibir of the Congress in Bengaluru discussed in detail about strategies to revitalise the party and other issues. State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaraimah are actively pursuing these strategies, he said.

Earlier, Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, in the felicitation function, said Muslim community should involve itself in resolving problems afflicting in educating members of the fraternity. The community should work towards building a hatred-free and drug-free society, he said.

President of the Muslim Central Committee B.A. Masood, Former Mangaluru City North MLA B A Mohiuddin Bawa and former District Congress President Ibrahim Kodijal also spoke.