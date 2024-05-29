ADVERTISEMENT

We R Cycling to organise City Centre Cyclothon on June 2

Published - May 29, 2024 11:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

We R Cycling (WERC), a voluntary organisation of professional riders, in association with City Centre Mall and Movado and Mauve Watches, will organise the City Centre Cyclothon on the occasion of World Bicycle Day on June 2.

The event, WERC said in a release, is dedicated to promoting a greener future for Mangaluru. Supported by the Mangaluru City Police, the cyclothon starts and ends at the mall while the reporting time is 6.45 am.

This fun and engaging ride is open to participants aged 10 and above aiming to unite the community in a shared commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness. Riders should wear helmets. The first 500 registered participants will receive a free T-shirt while all will get breakfast. Participants will have a chance to win two bicycles through a lucky draw sponsored by Taj Cycles.

Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and benefit from the exclusive giveaways either by visiting www.wercycling.com or calling 9343560204, 8904107509.

