GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

We R Cycling to organise City Centre Cyclothon on June 2

Published - May 29, 2024 11:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

We R Cycling (WERC), a voluntary organisation of professional riders, in association with City Centre Mall and Movado and Mauve Watches, will organise the City Centre Cyclothon on the occasion of World Bicycle Day on June 2.

The event, WERC said in a release, is dedicated to promoting a greener future for Mangaluru. Supported by the Mangaluru City Police, the cyclothon starts and ends at the mall while the reporting time is 6.45 am.

This fun and engaging ride is open to participants aged 10 and above aiming to unite the community in a shared commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness. Riders should wear helmets. The first 500 registered participants will receive a free T-shirt while all will get breakfast. Participants will have a chance to win two bicycles through a lucky draw sponsored by Taj Cycles.

Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and benefit from the exclusive giveaways either by visiting www.wercycling.com or calling 9343560204, 8904107509.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / cycling / environmental issues / police / Sustainability

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.