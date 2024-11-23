We need to be one among equals in the space sector: Former ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar

Space Commission member and former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar called upon young technocrats to put in their heart and sweat to make India one among equals in the world in the space sector.

In his address during the undergraduate convocation of the 22nd convocation of National Institute of Technology Karnataka at Surathkal here, Mr. Kumar said: “We need to be competent and we also need to be one among the equals in the world (in the space sector). And that can happen only when all of you put in your heart and sweat together and then work for our country. I am sure everyone of you will do what is expected of you,” he said.

Space, he said, is being looked as the fourth frontier and today the world is moving beyond the frontiers of land, ocean and air. There is lot of work that needs to be done in the space domain, which is now a multi dollor economy. “If India can capture a significant portion of this pie then it is going to be a huge economic advantage.” The Central government has already made significant changes in the space policy and is inviting Indian entrepreneurs, academia and others to participate in this space growth programme.

The former ISRO chief said with 27 being the average age of the countrymen, India has the advantage of the demographic divide to take country to numero uno position in the world. The young graduates should work further on the knowledge gained in the institution and use it to find solution to the problems faced by the country. “You should be looking at not only your own growth but also of the country,” he told B.Tech students.

As many as 1,002 students received certificates for completing B.Tech and other bachelor degree programmes in the undergraduate convocation ceremony held in the afternoon. Among these graduates N.A. Shreesha, R. Sudhanva, Vikash Keshavamurthy Bhat, S. Varun, Bhimaraddy B. Yarabandi, Swetha Mary Thomas, Varun Tiwari, Satvik R. Kashyap, and Sampathkumar Tarun received gold medals.

Postgraduates Kommineni Surya, Sagarika V. Shamblon, Sindam Snikitha, S.S. Sujay, K. Navaneetha, N.G. Kala, S. Shafiq Ahmed, Yadav Pranit Prakash, K.R. Srikrishna Setty, and Jennifer James received gold medals in the morning session of the convocation.

