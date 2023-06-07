We have medicine to make police effectively act against moral policing: Parameshwara

June 07, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - MANGALURU

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said that police have been given a stern message to effectively deal with moral policing and other incidents that disturb peace.

Addressing party workers at the district Congress office here, Mr. Parameshwara said: “I have given a stern message to police here that under no circumstances moral policing should be allowed. The Police Commissioner has been told to create a special task force and it will come into effect shortly.”

The Home Minister further said: “I am confident that the police will work to restore peace in the region. I am not concerned about the way the police conducted in the four years (of Bharatiya Janata Party rule). If the police fail to act effectively (against moral policing), we (the government) have the necessary medicine (to make police take effective action),” he said.

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statements that the Congress was pushing Karnataka to bankruptcy with the five guarantees, Mr. Parameshwara said the Congress party has studied in detail and announced the five guarantees only after being satisfied that these can be effectively implemented. The government needs about ₹59,000 crore to implement the five guarantees.

“There is a system in place. Budget allocation has to be made for these guarantees. (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah will release ₹59,000 crore during the Budget session on July 7 and 8. Is Mr. Bommai and Mr. Modi not aware of this?” he said.

An amount of ₹29,000 crore was required for the scheme of giving ₹2,000 every month for the woman head of the family. “This money will be used by her to pay school fees and meet other household expenses,” he said.

About providing a maximum of 200 units of free power for each house, Mr. Parameshwara said on an average a moderate family consumes about 53 units of power per month. The government has announced giving free average monthly power consumption plus 10% of average consumption. Karnataka is a power-surplus State and has the capacity to give 200 units of free power.

An amount of ₹1,300 crore is required for giving unemployment allowance for two years to diploma and degree holders. The free bus travel guarantee for women will also be effectively implemented.

“All these benefits are for the poor and the Congress is for the poor. We are empowering the poor,” he said.

He asked the Congress workers to effectively counter the BJP’s statements casting doubts over implementation of the guarantees.

Asking party workers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi not to be disappointed with the loss of seats, Mr. Parameshwara said: “I have learnt lessons in the last eight years. You need to have patience. You have your government. Ministers will come here when you call. There will be no problem to you all here”.

During his speech, a Congress worker raised his voice to question the presence of a party office-bearer on the dais and blamed him for the defeat of the party in Belthangady Assembly constituency.

Fellow party workers silenced him.