We have lost a kind-hearted rebel writer, says Vice Chancellor of Kannada University

January 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the demise of 87-year-old writer Sara Aboobacker, the Kannada literary world has lost a rare rebel writer who was kind-hearted and did not make any air about her works, said writer and former Vice Chancellor of Kannada University B.A. Vivek Rai, here on Tuesday, January 10.

Recalling his long association with Ms. Aboobacker, Mr. Rai said she was a rare Bandaya Sahiti, who was genial in her character. She strongly opposed Hindu and Muslim communalism and was vocal about empowering women. Mr. Rai was among thinkers on stage during her session in Bandaya Sahitya Sammelana in Puttur in 1985 when fundamentalist groups had a violent protest against her story series “Muslim mahile shaalege hoodaddu” published in Kannada tabloid Lankesh Patrike.

“I am fortunate that it was during my term as the Vice Chancellor of Kannada University that the prestigious Nadoja award was presented to her in 2006,” he said and added that this award was given soon after her book “Sahitya Samskruti Mattu Mahile” was published. He has also released some of her books. Mr. Rai said he had a close association with Ms. Aboobacker’s family as he was colleague for over a decade of Ms. Aboobaker’s brother-in-law.

Another writer, B.M. Rohini, who is the former President of Karavali Lekhakiyara Vachakiyara Sangha, said Ms. Aboobacker translated to Kannada some of the works that criticised the ruling dispensations. It included translation of the book on Godra Riots of former Gujarat Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar. She also translated Oru Achchante Ormakkurippukal ( Memories of a Father) written by T.S. Eswara Warrier about his son Rajan’s lock-up death. She also translated book of Mumbai-based writer and activist Hamid Dalwai.

Ms. Aboobacker was committed to the cause of women empowerment and worked on the field for their rights. “She was the first person to join any protest related to women. She also had close links with activists namely Teesta Setalvad and whole heartedly supported the cause they raised.” She successfully fought a long legal battle against a defamatory article published by a vernacular paper. “It is difficult to fill the void created following death of this rare writer-turned-human rights activist,” she said.

State President of Democratic Youth Federation of India Muneer Katipalla said Ms. Aboobacker was strong voice against gender bias and criticised rigid rituals. Regardless of her age, she participated in all people’s movement, he said. CPIM District Secretary K. Yadava Shetty also condoled her death.

Mr. Rai, Mr. Rohini and Mr. Katipalla were among the persons who paid tributes to Ms. Aboobacker at her house in Hathill in the city. Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar also paid his tribute.

Family members including Ms. Aboobacker’s three sons Mohammed Nasser, Abdul Raheem and Shamshuddin took her body to Zeenat Baksh Masjid in Bunder where prayers were held. Ms. Aboobacker’s body was buried next to the burial spot of her husband M. Aboobacker on Tuesday night.