We consciously decided not to write CET, say students from Mangaluru

June 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expert Pre University College students Shamik Abdul Rehman and Arnav Kamath, who secured All India Rank of 180 and 307 respectively in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023, said they consciously decided against writing the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rehman and Mr. Kamath said that they focused on cracking NEET to realise the dream of becoming doctors.

Mr. Rehman said his father V.K. Abdul Basheer, who runs Janapriya Hospital in Hassan and his two brothers, are doctors. “I did not want to be left out and hence, aimed at MBBS,’ he said. Mr. Rehman said he is yet to decide the institute where he wants to pursue MBBS. “My aim is to study in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences,” he said.

Arnav Kamath said his parents Janardhan Kamath, a nephrologist and Anagha Kamath, a gynecologist, inspired him to take up medicine. Mr. Arvan aspires to become a neuro surgeon. He is hopeful of studying MBBS in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Pondicherry.

Other colleges

Of the students from Excellent Science and Commerce College, Moodbidri, who have excelled in the CET include M. Vaishak who has secured 7th rank in the Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences stream. He scored 686 marks in NEET.

Among other students of the college, Chinmayi Borker secured 92nd rank in engineering stream. Institute’s chairman Yuvaraja Jain in a communique said a total of 12 students were ranked within 50, 31 were ranked within 100 and 84 were ranked within 500.

Of the 2,127 students from Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, who wrote the CET, Adithi and Mukund secured 11th and 51st rank respectively in agriculture stream. As many as four students were ranked within 100 ranks, while 11 students were ranked within 100 in different streams of CET, said Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation M. Mohan Alva in a press release.

Among the 112 students of Sharada Vidyaniketana PU College, Talapady, who have qualified for medical seat in NEET, R Vinod Ganagi topped with 655 marks, followed by K.J. Kannika (614) and Aradhya Shetty (606), said College Principal B.G. Vinayak in a press release.