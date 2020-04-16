‘We cannot allow you to return now, please excuse us’

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Thursday apologised to natives of Udupi district working in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune and said that it was not possible to allow them to return here on account of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that they should stay where they were now.

He made his appeal in a video clip in the backdrop of persistent demands from the natives of this district that they should be allowed to return home.

In the video clip, Mr. Jagadeesha said that Udupi district had so far recorded three COVID-19 positive cases. Of these three, two men were already discharged from the designated hospital. One more person who was receiving treatment was also expected to be discharged soon.

He said that parliamentarians and legislators of Udupi district were calling him regularly and urging him to allow the natives of Udupi district working or settled in other places to return to the district. The people’s representatives were under a lot of pressure, he said.

“But as per the guidelines of the Union and State governments, we cannot allow you return to the district. The government policy is that people should stay where they were presently located. Hence, it is not possible to allow you back at this moment. You should excuse us,” he said.

“After the government lifts the lockdown, you can come and meet your relatives. If you come now, it will be a problem for both you and the people here. You must understand this. We do not want to create problems for you. But it is my bounden duty to follow the government policy. Hence, I request you once again to stay where you are,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.