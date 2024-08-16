We are working towards the merger of KRCL with Indian Railways, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Elected representatives of Karnataka Coast are working towards merging the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) with the Indian Railways for the comprehensive development of the region, said Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday, August 16.

Speaking after inaugurating the Executive Lounge at Udupi Railway Station, the MP said the Railway Ministry has already approved a proposal to develop Udupi Railway Station with its funds.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said if KRCL was merged with the Indian Railways, people could expect more facilities and services. Regarding Railway connectivity with Bengaluru, Mr. Suvarna said people’s representatives from the region have urged Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to provide space for Railway tracks when the Ministry builds a tunnel road through the Western (Shiradi) Ghat. This should facilitate unhindered access between the coast and the hinterlands, he said.

Station improvement

KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha said at least ₹9 crore was required for the comprehensive development of Udupi Railway Station, of which the Corporation was spending over ₹2 crore immediately.

The present development plans include providing shelters for Platforms 1 and 2 as well as the Foot Overbridge and improving the circulating area. A transit lounge also would be provided on the first floor of the station building soon, he added.

To a question by reporters, Mr. Jha said the escalator at the entrance of the station which was in disuse would be relocated inside the station and a lift too would be provided for the FoB. He would have a detailed discussion with the MP, MLAs of the district and the Deputy Commissioner regarding develoment works in the district, the CMD said.

Capacity augmentation

To another question on patch doubling of the single line KRCL track for augmenting the line capacity, Mr. Jha said the Corporation needs funds for the same. He would not comment unless the Railway Ministry clears it.

Towards augmenting the capacity, KRCL has built three new stations, electrified the entire network and provided eight new loop lines along the network in the last three years. Regarding KRCL merger with the IR, Mr. Jha said he was not aware of the issue.