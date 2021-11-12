We are working to develop new leaders who’ll be committed to the nation’s cause: Kateel

The convention of members of 24 State-level Prakostas (committees) of the BJP is meant to re-imbibe the party’s thoughts and ideals among participants and help develop new leaders who will stay committed to the cause of the country, said State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Friday.

Inaugurating a two-day Chintana Varga for members of the Prakostas, Mr. Kateel said that these Prakostas are nothing new as they have been in existence in the party since long and also, in the erstwhile Jan Sangh.

“During this two-day event, we are having sessions to re-imbibe the party’s thoughts and develop new leaders who will work towards building the country,” he said.

The State unit, he said, is the first where orientation is being held for Prakosta members. Each Prakosta has 11 members. Similar orientation programmes will be held for members of Prakostas in the district and block levels. “Our State unit is among the few BJP units that have well organised Prakotas,” he said.

The party is committed to ensuring inclusive growth of the country and it is continuing with the practices enunciated by senior party leaders, including Deendayal Upadhaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani who strived to bring the party to power. It is because of the strong foundation laid by the seniors that the party has not seen any split so far. Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given corruption-free administration and the country is being well received by other countries.

State convenors of Chintana Varga M.B. Bhanuprakash and A.H. Shivayogi Swamy also spoke. During the two-day programme, there will be talks by senior party workers on various issues concerning the State.

BJP National General Secretaries B.L. Santosh and Arun Singh are likely to take part in the deliberations on Saturday.