We are falsely accused of links with PFI: SDPI State secretary

Claiming that the banned Popular Front of India has no links with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), SDPI State secretary Ashraf Machar said here on Friday that the city police was booking cases against SDPI office-bearers by falsely accusing them of having links with PFI.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Machar said that the PFI was an independent organisation and SDPI, a party registered with the Election Commission of India, has no any links with the former organisation.

“People joining our party are from different communities and they join only after accepting the secular ideals of the party,” he said. After the recent ban on PFI and its affiliated organisations, none from PFI members have been taken as members of SDPI.

“But, of late, the city police have been targeting SDPI office-bearers and foisting cases against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by accusing the latter of having links with PFI,” he said and added that the SDPI will legally fight against victimisation of SDPI office-bearers.

SDPI District Secretary Anwar Sadat Bajathoor said the police have closed down SDPI District office and other SDPI offices across Dakshina Kannada, including several SDPI Info centres. “Police are doing this under instructions of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. We will ably retort such action,” he said.