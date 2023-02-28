We are committed to victory of party candidates: KPCC general secretary

February 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Inayat Ali said here on Tuesday that though he is an aspirant for Congress ticket from Mangaluru City North Assembly Constituency, he will work with other aspirants of the party for the victory of the party candidate in Mangaluru North and other Assembly constituencies.

“Like other aspirants, I am also trying for ticket from Mangaluru North. The party high command will choose the right candidate. I will work with other party workers to ensure victory of all party candidates,” Mr. Ali told presspersons and added that all ticket aspirants are united in the task of bringing the Congress back to power in Karnataka.

Mr. Ali said he has been associated with the party through the National Students Union of India. He was aspirant for party ticket in 2008 Assembly election. “Senior leader Oscar Fernandes then prevailed upon me to withdraw the candidature as he considered me too young to contest the election,” he said.

Mr. Ali, who is director of Ocean Construction (India) Pvt. Ltd., which is building roads in Karnataka and other parts of the country, said he will be going to each house in Mangaluru North Assembly constituency to create awareness about the Congress’ assurances of providing free 200 units of power, ₹2,000 to a woman in each house, and free 10 kg rice to poor families. “We will convince people and register their names in the mobile app launched for the purpose.”

He said he had prepared blueprint of the needs of people of Mangaluru City North constituency. “If my candidature is announced, I will come out with area specific assurances,” he said, and added that the party was committed to fulfilling 10 promises made to Coastal Karnataka.