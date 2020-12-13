‘We are committed to bringing Padumale into prominence ’

Harikrishna Bantwal, president, Koti Chennayya Janmastala Sanchalana Trust, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

MANGALURU

13 December 2020 02:05 IST

The Koti Chennayya Janmastala Sanchalana Trust is committed to bringing Padumale in to prominence in Puttur Taluk - the birthplace of the revered twins Koti Chennayya and their mother Deyi Baideti – which has remained in darkness for decades, said Trust president Harikrishna Bantwal.

Speaking with reporters, Mr. Bantwal said the Trust has already finished the renovation of the ‘samadhi’ of Deyi Baidethi and it will be formally opened by the end of April. The Trust will then take up construction of Bammeragudi, which will be followed by development of Kovethoota – the birthplace of Deyi Baidethi. It will take the assistance of the State government to acquire the 8 acre land where the revered twins performed kambala (the race of buffaloes in the slushy field).

Mr. Bantwal said Padumale village is the Janma Sthana and Moola Sthana where there are houses and other places linked with the twins and their mother. “These places need to be restored as they have great relevance not just for Tulunadu but for the nation.” he said. Koti Chennnayya are revered across the region and cannot be just be restricted to a community or a caste, he said.

Criticising a group that claimed Gejjageri as the birthplace of the twins, Mr. Bantwal said there was no reference to Gejjageri in any of the historical texts about Koti Chennayya. “Padumale has for long been the birthplace of the twins and any effort to twist this 500 year-long history is highly condemnable,” he said.

Mr. Bantwal said an office of the Trust would be opened in Padumale on January 15.