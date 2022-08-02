Mangaluru

Waterlogging on track near Bhatkal affects train movement on Konkan Railway network

Some trains running on the Konkan Railway network were either short terminated, cancelled or regulated following water logging on the track between Bhatkal and Murdeshwar. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY
Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 02, 2022 13:51 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 13:51 IST

Some trains running on the Konkan Railway network were either short terminated, cancelled or regulated following water logging on the track between Bhatkal and Murdeshwar at Km. 606/5-6 and 608/7-8 on August 2.

Releases from Konkan Railway and Southern Railway here said Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Special that commenced journey on August 2 was short terminated at Udupi. Its pairing service, Train No. 06601 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central would be fully cancelled.

Train No. 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express journey commencing on August 1 was regulated at Bhatkal while Train No. 16595 Bengaluru-Karwar Express that commenced journey on August 1 was regulated at Shiroor.

