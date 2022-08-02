Waterlogging on track near Bhatkal affects train movement on Konkan Railway network

Special Correspondent August 02, 2022 13:51 IST

Special Correspondent August 02, 2022 13:51 IST

Restoration work was under progress and traffic would be restored by afternoon of August 2.

Some trains running on the Konkan Railway network were either short terminated, cancelled or regulated following water logging on the track between Bhatkal and Murdeshwar. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Restoration work was under progress and traffic would be restored by afternoon of August 2.

Some trains running on the Konkan Railway network were either short terminated, cancelled or regulated following water logging on the track between Bhatkal and Murdeshwar at Km. 606/5-6 and 608/7-8 on August 2. Releases from Konkan Railway and Southern Railway here said Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Special that commenced journey on August 2 was short terminated at Udupi. Its pairing service, Train No. 06601 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central would be fully cancelled. Train No. 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express journey commencing on August 1 was regulated at Bhatkal while Train No. 16595 Bengaluru-Karwar Express that commenced journey on August 1 was regulated at Shiroor. Train No. 16334 Thiruvananthapuram-Veraval Express of August 1 (Senapura), Train No. 12201 Mumbai Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli Express of August 1 (Ankola) and Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express of August 2 (Honnavar) were regulated en-route. Restoration work was under progress and traffic would be restored by afternoon of August 2.



Our code of editorial values