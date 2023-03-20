Waterbodies act as soothing place besides providing water for irrigation and drinking: Sunil Kumar

March 20, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday said age-old lakes and tanks, besides being the source of water for agriculture and drinking, also act as a soothing place for people.

He was speaking after inaugurating the rejuvenated Matada Kere (tank) and a park developed adjacent to it at Karkala under the Sanur Gram Panchayat limits. The tank is spread over 8.5 acres and is located on the right hand side of Karkala-Padubidri State highway and is located about 1 km from the Karkala Bypass Circle.

Mr. Kumar said at a time when nuclear families were on the rise and people being under duress with the present lifestyle, waterbodies are the right places for family members to get relaxed.

“We have provided additional facilities, like park, open air gymnasium, children play area etc., additionally in the location to enhance their experience,” he said.

The project has multiple goals, preservation of waterbodies, sports training centre, entertainment, and such other things revolving around the temple.

During the programme, benefits of government schemes were distributed to beneficiaries.

Former president of Sanur Gram Panchayat Sanur Narasimha Nayak, Dendabettu Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple managing trustee Shreerama Bhat, Cashew Development Board chairman Maniraj Shetty, and others were present.

Though fenced to ensure safety, the public can get a clear view of the expansive tank through the mesh. While people used to visit the tank earlier too for a stroll and relaxation, the newly developed park offers additional attractions.

Benches facing the tank, replica of animals, open gymnasium, etc., have added to the attraction.

Mr. Kumar, who is the local MLA, has also got funds sanctioned for developing a volleyball and kabaddi ground in the vicinity. Work on a musical fountain too would be taken up in the coming days, according to officials.

The tank got the name, Matada Kere, as a small temple of Basaveshwara is located on its banks, according to Vijay Kumar from Valpadi village. There is a statue of Basava inside the temple, he said, congratulating the MLA for providing the much needed breathing space in the locality.