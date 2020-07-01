Water tanks inaugurated

Moodbidri MLA K. Umanath Kotian on Tuesday inaugurated three overhead water tanks and an anganwadi building in his constituency, all sponsored by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Two water tanks each with 50,000 litre capacity built at a cost of ₹ 15 lakh each were inaugurated at Swamilapadavu-Bajpe and HPCL Colony-62 Thokur village. Another one lakh litre capacity overhead water tank built at a cost of ₹ 25 lakh at Padupanambur too was inaugurated.

The anganwadi building at Padupanambur was built at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh with MRPL sponsoring ₹ 5 lakh and the balance coming from MGNREGA funds. MRPL’s Chief General Manager B.H.V. Prasad and others were present.