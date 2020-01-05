Mangaluru

Water supply survey launched in city

more-in

The Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation has begun a survey of houses and roads in the city for implementing round-the-clock water supply project.

Personnel having the identity cards issued by the KUIDFC are visiting the houses for the purpose.

The Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Shanadi Ajith Kumar Hegde in a release on Saturday requested people to cooperate with the survey team by furnishing the required information to complete the survey.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 12:35:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/water-supply-survey-launched-in-city/article30481593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY