Water supply survey launched in city

The Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation has begun a survey of houses and roads in the city for implementing round-the-clock water supply project.
Personnel having the identity cards issued by the KUIDFC are visiting the houses for the purpose.
The Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Shanadi Ajith Kumar Hegde in a release on Saturday requested people to cooperate with the survey team by furnishing the required information to complete the survey.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.