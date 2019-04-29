Water supply reduced in urban local bodies of Ullal, Mulky

Mangaluru City Corporation has reduced the quantity of drinking water being supplied to Mulky Town Panchayat and Ullal City Municipality from Thumbe Vented Dam in view of water scarcity in the Netravathi.

It has reduced water supply to Mulky Town Panchayat from 2 MLD (million litres per day) to one MLD, whereas supply to Ullal City Municipality has been reduced from 3 MLD to 1.6 MLD, according to water supply engineers in the corporation.

The engineers told U.T. Khader, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Urban Development, when he visited the vented dam on Sunday that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) and Mangalore Special Economic Zone Ltd (MSEZL) together are now drawing 6.5 MGD (million gallons a day) from the Netravathi from near Shambhoor on the upstream of the Thumbe Vented Dam.

They said that MRPL alone has permission to lift 6 MGD and MSEZL alone has been allowed to lift 27 MGD from the Netravathi. When summer began, the two of them together were lifting 18 MGD.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. held a meeting to review water situation on March 24, 2019. The meeting allowed both the companies to lift 15 MGD together till March 15 and 13 MGD from April 1 to April 15. They were allowed to use 10.5 MGD of water after April 15 depending on the inflow in the Netravathi.

They said that the corporation has stopped water supply for building construction projects in the city in view of water scarcity. Now, there is no storage at AMR power project’s vented dam at Shambhoor, on the upstream of the Thumbe Vented Dam.