Water supply disrupted in Mangaluru following damage to pipeline

Published - July 31, 2024 10:39 am IST - MANGALURU

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said the 1100 mm Thumbe-Padil water supply line was damaged

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru gets water from the Thumbe vented dam. MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said the old water supply line near Thumbe was damaged. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Water supply to many areas in Mangaluru was affected on July 31 following damage to the 1100 mm Thumbe-Padil water supply line.

According to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), the affected areas were Mangaladevi-Pandeshwara, Kannur Padil, Bikarankatte, Kudupu, Vamanjoor, Valencia, Kankanady, Hoige Bazar, Bolar, Jeppinamogaru, Jeppu, Attavara, State Bank, Padil, Nagori, Chilimbi, Lady Hill, Bejai, Bajal, Shaktinagar, Kunjathbail, Bondel and Ullal.

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said the old water supply line near Thumbe was damaged. “This line is about 20 feet below the road surface, and water is gushing out. Our officers and other personnel are on job to find the point of damage and initiate corrective action,” he said.

