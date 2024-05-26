Water sports beckon adventure lovers at Souparnika backwaters on Maravanthe Beach

Notwithstanding Maravanthe Beach in Udupi district being a hot tourist attraction for the scenic beauty of the highway nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Souparnika River, tourists had limited option of further exploring the picturesque region and had to be content with watching the alluring beach and the riverfront.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of late, things have changed for good with a local fisherman family-turned-entrepreneurs establishing a professional adventure water sports venture — Maravanthe Adventure Sports — to offer tourists a bit of adrenaline kick in the backwaters of the Souparnika. The facility is located on the riverbank next to Maharajaswamy Varahaswamy Temple to the left of the Mumbai-Mangaluru carriageway of National Highway 66. The Arabian Sea beckons people on the right, abutting the Mangaluru-Mumbai carriageway.

B.K. Naresh Kharvi, a fisherman from neighbouring Koderi village, established the adventure sports entity after working for some time with surfing clubs in Mangaluru. The intention was to fill the void of non-availability of adventure activities in the tourist hotspot, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility offers a host of adventure activities, including kayaking, Kuru Kudru (river island) rounds, speed boat ride, pedal boat, jet ski, zorbing ball, zorbing cylinder, bumper ride (pulled by speedboat), etc. Mr. Kharvi said he has obtained necessary permissions and license from authorities concerned while ensuring the safety of tourists with lifejackets and trained professionals during the rides.

A traditional boat with an outboard engine and a capacity to carry about 30 people is used for Kuru Kudru rounds, where the visitors can relish the beauty of the backwaters, the coconut gardens on the riverbank, the mangroves etc. As part of an arrangement with a landowner on the island, the operators allow the visitors to spend some time on the swing in Kuru Kudru. Other adventure activities are conducted within the vicinity of the temporary jetty erected for the purpose.

Mr. Kharvi said he has plans to introduce surfing and swimming training in the Arabian Sea, on the other side of the highway, in the coming days. The facility may be contacted on 9945269535 or 7892700502. It is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all days except when the river becomes rough following heavy rains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.