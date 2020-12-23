Water sports activities to start in Kuloor on January 2

River water sports activities are set to start in the Phalguni here with the Tourism Department, in association with a private agency, starting a water sports club in Kuloor, on the road leading to Tannirbavi Beach.

City-based Samruddhi Water Sports Club will start its activities on January 2. Apart from providing boating facility on the Kuloor-Ullal-Maravoor route, the club is preparing to have house boats and other facilities for water sports activities on the riverfront.

Talking to reporters here, P. Shivakumar Pailoor, a partner of the venture, said that the club is getting four boats, each one with 25 seats, from Kerala, for the boating facility. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will accommodate only 12 tourists on each boat. Additionally, the club is getting boats with four seats for use by small groups. The club will follow all safety protocols laid down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.

The district administration has given 3.5 acres land on the riverbank on lease to the club for a period of five years. Artist Dinesh has designed the landscape and has got several artefacts installed. Space has been earmarked for angling. Apart from parking facility, the club premises will have a food court, lawn with chairs and a photo corner.

Water sports activities will be available between 9.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. Cultural programmes reflecting the traditions of Tulu Nadu will be held in the evenings. Space will be made available for birthday celebrations.

Entrance fee per head will be ₹ 50. Coupons will be issued for boating and other activities, Mr. Pailoor said.