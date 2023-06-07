Water scarcity forces Government Wenlock Hospital to purchase tanker water

June 07, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Water scarcity has forced the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city to purchase water supplied through tankers to meet the minimum requirement of its patients. On an average, the hospital has been procuring 10 tankers of water daily since June 1.

Hospital Superintendent Sadashiva told The Hindu that on an average the hospital requires 2 lakh litres of water a day. This is calculated on the standard requirement of 300 litres per patient. Presently, there are 600 in-patients in the hospital.

Apart from tankers, the hospital gets water from three water supply lines of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). The hospital draws water from two borewells and two open wells.

“Since June 1, we are ensuring water that is required for the minimum operations of the hospital,” Dr. Sadashiva said.

The scarcity was acute for the last two days when the MCC stopped water supply for maintenance work and the hospital had to get more water tankers, he said.

The hospital’s dialysis unit, where free dialysis is done, is the one where a lot of water is consumed. Each patient requires 300 litres of reverse osmosis water for which 500 litres of normal water is required. On an average 60 patients undergo dialysis daily at the unit that has nine dialysis machines. “There is no disruption in dialysis service,” Dr. Sadashiva said.

The surgeries in the operation theatres were also going on as usual, he added.

M.R. Durgaprasad, Superintendent of Government Lady Goschen Hospital, which looks after mother and child, said there has not been any scarcity of water for the hospital.

On an average the hospital requires 1 lakh litres of water for 24 hours. This is met by two water lines of the MCC and two borewells. There is regular maintenance of the borewells. Water is regularly tested to ensure it is infection free. “Operations of the hospital is going on normally and nothing is curtailed,” Dr. Durgaprasad said.

Presently there are 300 in-patients. More than 6,000 deliveries were done last year, he said.