Water rationing withdrawal likely soon

Hinting that water rationing in the city may not continue, Minister for Urban Development and in-charge of Dakshina Kannada U.T. Khader said on Sunday that a decision on whether to continue with such a move or not will be taken on Tuesday.

Mangaluru City Corporation resorted to water rationing in the city on April 18 with a cycle of stopping supply for two days and then supplying water for four days. Accordingly, it had stopped water supply on April 18 and April 19. In the second round, it had cut water supply on April 24 and April 25. In the third round, it may stop water supply on April 30 and May 1.

Speaking to reporters at the Thumbe Vented Dam site near here after inspecting water storage, the Minister said that if water is supplied without rationing, storage at Thumbe will last till May 28. If rationing is continued, water will be available till June 15. The Minister said: “Rationing will be taken up as a last resort.” Whatever decision the government will take on water supply is only to help people and not to trouble them, he said.

The Minister said that the catchment areas of the Netravathi have not received enough rain to ensure proper inflow in the river course. Hence, the only solution now is to pray to God for good rainfall. All should pray for good rainfall. Water level at the Thumbe stood at 4.9 m on Sunday against the current maximum storage level of six metres.

The Minister said that of the 218 borewells in the city, 134 are live. In addition, there are 48 open wells which are yet to be cleaned.

Mr. Khader said that he has asked Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to hold a meeting of farmers on the banks of the Netravathi in connection with storing water up to seven metres.

The issues arising out of submergence of land will have to be sorted out amicably. As the city is growing and water demand is going up every year, there is a need to increase the storage level at Thumbe, he said.