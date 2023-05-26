Water rationing in Mangaluru to continue for one more week, says MCC Commissioner

May 26, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rationing of drinking water will continue for one more week in the city, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) K. Channabasappa said here on Friday.

Replying to questions by councillors at the monthly general meeting of the council, the Commissioner said that the water storage level at the Thumbe vented dam, across the Netravathi, on May 26 stood at 2.8m against the maximum storage level of 6m.

Water from the AMR vented dam, on the upstream of Thumbe, had been released once to Thumbe about a month ago.

If the second release is required from the AMR dam the Deputy Commissioner will be approached.

Water from the AMR dam is also being supplied to 40 villages under the multi-village water supply scheme. Hence water from the AMR dam cannot be emptied to the dead storage level.

Mr. Channabasappa said that between May 5 and 10 water was supplied through tankers to some areas in the city in 40 to 60 trips. It gradually came down and now tankers were supplying water in about 10 to 12 trips daily.

He ruled out any link between water rationing and some high-rise areas not getting piped water. The problem existed even before resorting to water rationing, the Commissioner said.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Congress Naveen R. D’Souza, who raised the matter, urged the corporation to clean the wells and said that some high-rise areas are still not getting water.

He pointed out that dredging of rajakaluves and other medium and minor storm-water drains are progressing slowly even though the monsoon is not far away.

Mayor Jayananda Anchan maintained that the water distribution in the city is proper. It made the Opposition members question the statement of the Mayor as they said the reality differed.

Referring to the dredging of storm-water drains, the Commissioner said that the city had 11 rajakaluves with a length of 50 km. Their dredging was taken up in 22 packages, of which 19 packages have been completed. The works of the remaining three packages should be over by May 30.

He said that about 75% dredging of the medium and minor drains has been completed. The civic body has identified 41 flood-prone areas to face any emergency situation during the monsoon.

The corporation has taken measures to face the monsoon, Mr. Channabasappa added.

