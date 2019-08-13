Water level in rivers recedes

Water level in the Netravathi and the Kumaradhara in Dakshina Kannada receded to below the danger level on Monday at 5.30 p.m.

The level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 5.6 m against the danger level of 8.5 m. The level in the river was 26.8 m in Uppinangady against the danger level of 31.5 m.

The wate level in the Kumaradhara was 20 m in Uppinangady against the danger level of 26.5 m.

The level in Gundia near Disha hydel power project was 4.1 m against the danger level of 5 m.

Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil tweeted that Daskshina Kannada is out of the heavy spells of rain that lashed the district in the last week.

According to the forecast for the district for Tuesday and Wednesday, moderate to heavy rain are likely.