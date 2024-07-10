Train traffic on the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited network was affected by inundation of the Pernem tunnel in Goa, on the Madure-Pernem section, following heavy rains since July 9.

Consequently, the KRCL, in co-ordination with other railway zones, diverted many long-distance trains between north India and Kerala to alternative routes, including Londa-Miraj-Pune and Panvel-Pune-Wadi-Erode.

Some of the trains between Mangaluru and Mumbai, including the Matsyagandha Express (12620) and the Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express (12134) of July 10, were cancelled.

Though the slush was cleared and the ‘track fit certificate’ was given at 10.35 p.m. on July 9, loco pilots were instructed to move at 5 kmph in the section as restoration work was in progress, according to KRCL officials.

