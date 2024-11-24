ADVERTISEMENT

Water has been replaced by other priorities like transport connectivity and mobile networks, says Narendra Rai Derla

Published - November 24, 2024 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former professor and writer Narendra Rai Derla at a talk by the Mangaluru chapter of INTACH on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) hosted a talk by retired professor and writer Narendra Rai Derla on “Ondu Bogase Hasiru” (A Fistful of Green) on Saturday as a part of its ongoing World Heritage Week celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Derla began his talk with a poem reminiscing the importance humans give to nature in comparison to precious stones. He highlighted the adverse effects of modernisation on the environment, emphasising how development has often come at the expense of natural resources. “Human civilisations originated near riverbanks. Today, we are neglecting rivers and pumping water from thousands of feet below ground, taking its availability for granted. Water has been replaced by other priorities like transport connectivity and mobile networks,” he observed.

The talk explored the harmonious relationship that once existed between humans and nature, where communities respected and depended on natural resources for their livelihoods. Drawing from anecdotes rooted in the coastal region, Mr. Derla concluded with an optimistic call for a future where nature and progress can coexist.

Mangaluru INTACH convener Subhas Chandra Basu, members Sharvani Bhat, Rajendra Kedige, and others were present. INTACH felicitated Mr. Derla on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The World Heritage Week celebrations will conclude on November 25 with a photo exhibition on Mangaluru’s Kattes. The exhibition will be open to the public at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture from 11 am to 7 pm daily till November 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US