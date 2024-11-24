 />

Water has been replaced by other priorities like transport connectivity and mobile networks, says Narendra Rai Derla

Former professor and writer Narendra Rai Derla at a talk by the Mangaluru chapter of INTACH on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) hosted a talk by retired professor and writer Narendra Rai Derla on “Ondu Bogase Hasiru” (A Fistful of Green) on Saturday as a part of its ongoing World Heritage Week celebrations.

Mr. Derla began his talk with a poem reminiscing the importance humans give to nature in comparison to precious stones. He highlighted the adverse effects of modernisation on the environment, emphasising how development has often come at the expense of natural resources. “Human civilisations originated near riverbanks. Today, we are neglecting rivers and pumping water from thousands of feet below ground, taking its availability for granted. Water has been replaced by other priorities like transport connectivity and mobile networks,” he observed.

The talk explored the harmonious relationship that once existed between humans and nature, where communities respected and depended on natural resources for their livelihoods. Drawing from anecdotes rooted in the coastal region, Mr. Derla concluded with an optimistic call for a future where nature and progress can coexist.

Mangaluru INTACH convener Subhas Chandra Basu, members Sharvani Bhat, Rajendra Kedige, and others were present. INTACH felicitated Mr. Derla on the occasion.

The World Heritage Week celebrations will conclude on November 25 with a photo exhibition on Mangaluru’s Kattes. The exhibition will be open to the public at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture from 11 am to 7 pm daily till November 30.

