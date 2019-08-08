Water from River Gundia enters Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway

Water from Gundia river entered the Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway 75 at Udane in Dakshina Kannada on August 8 morning. Vehicles were stranded on the highway.

All rivers in the coastal belt continue to be in spate, though the intensity of rains came down on August 8.

Incessant rains on the Western Ghats have resulted in all the rivers flowing close to the danger level.

Water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 8.1 m against the danger level of 8.5 m on Thursday morning. The level in the same river at Uppinangady was at 29.6 m against the danger level of 31.5 m. Water level in the Kumaradhara at Uppinangady, where the Netravathi and the Kumaradhara rivers merge, was at 25.6 m against the danger level of 26.5 m. In Gundia river, near Disha Hydel Power Project, it was at 4.9 m against the danger level of 5 m.

Senior officials have been camping in places prone to flooding.

At least four trees got uprooted due to gusty winds in Boloor, near Mangaladevi temple, in Mangaluru on Wednesday night. A house was partially damaged in tree fall. No one was injured.

The police have diverted passenger vehicles, buses and light motor vehicles via Uppinangady, Kadaba and Gundia route to join the Shiradi ghat.

Vehicular movement between Mangaluru and Madikeri has come to a halt following a landslide in Sampaje ghat near Madikeri in Kodagu district, according to B. M. Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada.