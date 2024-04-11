Water from AMR barrage to Thumbe vented dam released, no rationing of water in Mangaluru for now: MCC Commissioner

April 11, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Though some quantity of water from the AMR vented dam to the Thumbe vented dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, was released three days ago, there is no alarming situation to opt for water rationing, according to the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) C.L. Anand.

The Commissioner told The Hindu that people in the city will have to use water judiciously without wasting water for washing vehicles and other purposes as the rainy season is two months away. “There is no move before the civic body to go for water rationing till at least another fortnight,” he said adding that 164 MLD (million litres a day) of water is being pumped to the city from Thumbe dam.

A water supply engineer at the corporation said that after water storage at Thumbe dam dropped to 4.89 mts. from the maximum storage level of six mts., water from the AMR dam, upstream of Thumbe on the Netravathi, was released on Monday, April 8. The storage at AMR dam stood at 16.82 mts. against the maximum level of 18.9 mts. then.

The release was stopped on Tuesday at about 3.15 p.m. after the water level at Thumbe reached the level of 5.63 mts. and the level at AMR dam dropped to 15.80 mts.

Now, water from the downstream of Thumbe Dam also is being pumped back to the dam round the clock using four pumpsets.

MCC seeks water quality test reports

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of the corporation in a public notice has asked people, especially those managing hostels and paying guest accommodations, to ascertain the quality of tanker water being purchased by them from private water suppliers. It is in view of maintaining health and to prevent cholera cases if any.

The Commissioner has asked private parties who supplied water through tankers to furnish details of source of water lifted by them, to the Executive Engineer (water supply) at the corporation by April 13. The details should also comprise water quality test reports. The test should have been conducted by government laboratories or NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited laboratories.

If not, the corporation will take legal action against such suppliers, the Commissioner said.

