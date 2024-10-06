ADVERTISEMENT

Water enters houses and car washed away as heavy rains hit parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

Published - October 06, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mudradi Gram Panchayat president Vasanthi Poojary and VAO Naveen Kumar visit areas damaged due to downpour

The Hindu Bureau

Residents from the flooded areas being rescued in Mudradi area in Hebri taluk of Udupi district on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: UMESHS S. SHETTIGAR

A car was washed away due to heavy rains in Mudradi area. | Photo Credit: UMESHS S. SHETTIGAR

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday afternoon (October 6) with water entering some houses due to flash floods in the Mudradi area in Hebri taluk of Udupi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports said that water entered eight houses at Hosa Kambla, Kantharabail, and Kelakila in the surrounding of Mudradi partially submerging them. The residents of those houses were evacuated using ropes and ladders.

A car was washed away in Mudradi as there was flash flood like in cloud burst situation, reports said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mudradi Gram Panchayat president Vasanthi Poojary and Village Administrative Officer Naveen Kumar K. visited the areas damaged due to downpour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The compound wall of the house of one Baby Shetty at Padu Kuduru near Muniyalau in the same taluk was damaged in lighting, reports said.

Sullia, Puttur and Bantwal taluks in Dakshina Kannada also received heavy rains.

There was traffic block at Pumpwell in Mangaluru for sometime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US