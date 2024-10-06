Water enters houses and car washed away as heavy rains hit parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday afternoon (October 6) with water entering some houses due to flash floods in the Mudradi area in Hebri taluk of Udupi district.

Reports said that water entered eight houses at Hosa Kambla, Kantharabail, and Kelakila in the surrounding of Mudradi partially submerging them. The residents of those houses were evacuated using ropes and ladders.

A car was washed away in Mudradi as there was flash flood like in cloud burst situation, reports said.

Mudradi Gram Panchayat president Vasanthi Poojary and Village Administrative Officer Naveen Kumar K. visited the areas damaged due to downpour.

The compound wall of the house of one Baby Shetty at Padu Kuduru near Muniyalau in the same taluk was damaged in lighting, reports said.

Sullia, Puttur and Bantwal taluks in Dakshina Kannada also received heavy rains.

There was traffic block at Pumpwell in Mangaluru for sometime.

