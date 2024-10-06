GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water enters houses and car washed away as heavy rains hit parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

Mudradi Gram Panchayat president Vasanthi Poojary and VAO Naveen Kumar visit areas damaged due to downpour

Published - October 06, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Residents from the flooded areas being rescued in Mudradi area in Hebri taluk of Udupi district on Sunday. 

Residents from the flooded areas being rescued in Mudradi area in Hebri taluk of Udupi district on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: UMESHS S. SHETTIGAR

A car was washed away due to heavy rains in Mudradi area.

A car was washed away due to heavy rains in Mudradi area. | Photo Credit: UMESHS S. SHETTIGAR

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday afternoon (October 6) with water entering some houses due to flash floods in the Mudradi area in Hebri taluk of Udupi district.

Reports said that water entered eight houses at Hosa Kambla, Kantharabail, and Kelakila in the surrounding of Mudradi partially submerging them. The residents of those houses were evacuated using ropes and ladders.

A car was washed away in Mudradi as there was flash flood like in cloud burst situation, reports said.

Mudradi Gram Panchayat president Vasanthi Poojary and Village Administrative Officer Naveen Kumar K. visited the areas damaged due to downpour.

The compound wall of the house of one Baby Shetty at Padu Kuduru near Muniyalau in the same taluk was damaged in lighting, reports said.

Sullia, Puttur and Bantwal taluks in Dakshina Kannada also received heavy rains.

There was traffic block at Pumpwell in Mangaluru for sometime.

Published - October 06, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.