Water being supplied through tankers in 15 GPs

Water scarcity has hit villages in Dakshina Kannada with the government supplying water through tankers to people in the jurisdiction of 15 gram panchayats in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks, according to Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada U.T. Khader.

He told reporters at the Thumbe Vented Dam on Sunday that 18 tankers were doing a total of 48 trips in those villages daily to supply drinking water.

In addition, water in tankers is being supplied in the jurisdiction of five urban local bodies as well.

The Minister said that water is being supplied in tankers in 13 gram panchayats in Mangaluru taluk. They are Kandavara, Ganjimutt, Konaje, Manjanady, Harekala, Belma, Talapady, Kuppepadavu, Chelyar, Iruvail, Pavoor, Amblamogaru and Nellikaru.

In Bantwal taluk, water is being supplied through tankers in Naringana and Balepuni villages. In addition, people under Sangabettu, Arala and Meremajalu gram panchayats too are facing water scarcity. If needed, water will be supplied to them through tankers, he said.

He said that water in tankers is being supplied in four urban local bodies as well. They are Mulky, Kotekar, Puttur and Moodbidri. In all, eight tankers are operating 49 trips daily, he said.

Mangaluru City Corporation is not an exception. Water is supplied in tankers in eight wards in the last two days. In all, eight tankers are operating 25 trips daily, he said.

The government had through an order on February 2, 2019 declared all taluks in Dakshina Kannada — Mangaluru, Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia — as partially drought-hit in 2018-19. It is in view of a deficient South-East monsoon in 2018.