Water ATM commissioned at Udupi railway station

Konkan Railway has commissioned a drinking water vending machine at Udupi railway station from where the public will be provided purified drinking water at affordable prices.
Senior citizen Brinda Bijoor inaugurated the machine, installed by JanJal, a Delhi-based social enterprise, in the presence of Konkan Railway Corporation’s Assistant Traffic Manager Darshan V. Thakor, Public Relations Manager K. Sudha Krishnamurthy, JanJal Project Coordinator Shanawaz Alam and others, said a release.
KRCL awarded the contract of installing 61 water ATMs at its 59 stations to JanJal recently, while the one at Udupi was the first to be commissioned in Karnataka region.
While a 300 ml refill is available at ₹1; 300 ml in a glass is available at ₹2; and refills of 500 ml at ₹3; 1 litre at ₹5; 2 litres at ₹8, and 5 litres at ₹20 at these ATMs.
