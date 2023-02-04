ADVERTISEMENT

Waste management method: Dry leaf compost bed set up at Deputy Commissioner’s residence in Udupi

February 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Volunteers of Solid Liquid Resource Management undertook the mission under the guidance of waste management expert Vellore Srinivasan and Swatch Bharath Mission District Consultant Raghunath

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Dry Leaf Compost Bed’ was done to manage dry leaves and such other material thereby generating compost on experimental basis at the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner in Udupi.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi district, that had successfully implemented various models of waste management, has added one more method of waste management by designing a “dry leaf compost bed” at the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner.

Under this method, dry leaves and grass of kitchen garden, flowering plants and trees within the residential premises are collected and mixed with cow dung. A 10 feet by 6 feet bed is then formed using the mixture that is covered by gunny bags. Water is being sprinkled every day for 45 days so as to turn the collection into fine organic manure, said a statement from the district administration. The compost, either can be used for the plants or as a nursery beds to germinate seeds.

Volunteers of Solid Liquid Resource Management undertook the mission under the guidance of waste management expert Vellore Srinivasan and Swatch Bharath Mission District Consultant Raghunath. DC’s official residence has already implemented “drum composting” method to handle wet waste generated in the house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said the dry leaf composting bed was introduced to showcase that dry leaves too can be converted into manure. General public may follow this method to generate organic manure in their households.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna said waste generated in the district is being managed through different methods. If government officials follow dry leaf composting method, people would be encouraged and hence, an experimental bed was done at the DC’s official residence.

The Panchayat has plans to introduce this system in all government establishments, including Gram Panchayats, primary health centres and other government offices, Mr. Prasanna said. People may contact SLRM volunteers for information on managing waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US