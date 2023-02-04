Waste management method: Dry leaf compost bed set up at Deputy Commissioner’s residence in Udupi

February 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district, that had successfully implemented various models of waste management, has added one more method of waste management by designing a “dry leaf compost bed” at the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner.

Under this method, dry leaves and grass of kitchen garden, flowering plants and trees within the residential premises are collected and mixed with cow dung. A 10 feet by 6 feet bed is then formed using the mixture that is covered by gunny bags. Water is being sprinkled every day for 45 days so as to turn the collection into fine organic manure, said a statement from the district administration. The compost, either can be used for the plants or as a nursery beds to germinate seeds.

Volunteers of Solid Liquid Resource Management undertook the mission under the guidance of waste management expert Vellore Srinivasan and Swatch Bharath Mission District Consultant Raghunath. DC’s official residence has already implemented “drum composting” method to handle wet waste generated in the house.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said the dry leaf composting bed was introduced to showcase that dry leaves too can be converted into manure. General public may follow this method to generate organic manure in their households.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna said waste generated in the district is being managed through different methods. If government officials follow dry leaf composting method, people would be encouraged and hence, an experimental bed was done at the DC’s official residence.

The Panchayat has plans to introduce this system in all government establishments, including Gram Panchayats, primary health centres and other government offices, Mr. Prasanna said. People may contact SLRM volunteers for information on managing waste.