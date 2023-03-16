ADVERTISEMENT

Waste handling firm told to deploy 80 vehicles for collecting garbage from today

March 16, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of them, 60 vehicles have to be sent to collect waste from doorsteps and 20 from the bulk generators, say MLAs

The Hindu Bureau

Y. Bharath Shetty (3rd from left), Mangaluru City North MLA, along with D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, addressing a meeting on the sanitary workers’ strike at the MCC hall in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Opposition council members staging a protest in front of the MCC. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

With 870 city sanitary workers who are on strike since five days not relenting, the two MLAs of Mangaluru city on Thursday directed Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt. Ltd., which handles solid waste of the city for Mangaluru City Corporation, to deploy 60 vehicles for the door-to-door collection of garbage from Friday.

The MLAs – Y. Bharat Shetty (Mangaluru City North) and D. Vedavyas Kamath (Mangaluru City South) – asked the company to deploy 20 vehicles for collecting solid waste from the bulk generators from Friday.

They took stock of the situation by holding a meeting with Mayor Jayananda Anchan and the Commissioner of the corporation Channabasappa and others at the corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLAs told the company that it should have contingency plan on hand to deal with such situations.

The Commissioner told reporters after the meeting that the service providers handling the wet wells and sewage treatment plants (STPs) were asked to deploy operators to manage them. In case if anybody prevented them from discharging their duties police help will be sought to deal with the situation.

The Commissioner said that the 870 workers of the city are on the strike since March 13 in Bengaluru. They included 120 drivers, 500 loaders who collected garbage from doorsteps and loaded it to vehicles and 250 workers associated with wet wells, STPs and underground drainage (UGD) works.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress councillors in the corporation led by the Leader of the Opposition in the council Naveen R. D’Souza staged a protest in front of the corporation’s head office in Lalbagh on the day. They alleged that the corporation has failed to handle the situation as garbage is piling up across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. D’Souza said that the Congress will stage dharna in front of the civic body from Friday if the administration failed to take any steps to collect the garbage from the doorsteps and other places.

He said that dumping of garbage in the city looked ugly and tourists visiting the city carried a bad image of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US