Waste handling firm told to deploy 80 vehicles for collecting garbage from today

March 16, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

With 870 city sanitary workers who are on strike since five days not relenting, the two MLAs of Mangaluru city on Thursday directed Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt. Ltd., which handles solid waste of the city for Mangaluru City Corporation, to deploy 60 vehicles for the door-to-door collection of garbage from Friday.

The MLAs – Y. Bharat Shetty (Mangaluru City North) and D. Vedavyas Kamath (Mangaluru City South) – asked the company to deploy 20 vehicles for collecting solid waste from the bulk generators from Friday.

They took stock of the situation by holding a meeting with Mayor Jayananda Anchan and the Commissioner of the corporation Channabasappa and others at the corporation.

The MLAs told the company that it should have contingency plan on hand to deal with such situations.

The Commissioner told reporters after the meeting that the service providers handling the wet wells and sewage treatment plants (STPs) were asked to deploy operators to manage them. In case if anybody prevented them from discharging their duties police help will be sought to deal with the situation.

The Commissioner said that the 870 workers of the city are on the strike since March 13 in Bengaluru. They included 120 drivers, 500 loaders who collected garbage from doorsteps and loaded it to vehicles and 250 workers associated with wet wells, STPs and underground drainage (UGD) works.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress councillors in the corporation led by the Leader of the Opposition in the council Naveen R. D’Souza staged a protest in front of the corporation’s head office in Lalbagh on the day. They alleged that the corporation has failed to handle the situation as garbage is piling up across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. D’Souza said that the Congress will stage dharna in front of the civic body from Friday if the administration failed to take any steps to collect the garbage from the doorsteps and other places.

He said that dumping of garbage in the city looked ugly and tourists visiting the city carried a bad image of the city.