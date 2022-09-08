Waste dumping at landfill site has completely stopped: Premanand Shetty

An effective system of segregation and procession is in place in the city

With an effective system of segregation and processing of waste in place, the Mangaluru City Corporation has practically stopped dumping of waste at the landfill site, according to outgoing Mayor Premanand Shetty here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters on his last day of his 18-month term, Mr. Shetty said that the corporation has put in a system of collecting dry and wet waste after they are segregated at individual houses.

An agency has been processing wet waste using “black soldiers” and generating about 50 tonnes of manure. Another agency is effectively processing dry waste.

“We have now practically stopped dumping waste at the landfill site in Panchhanady,” Mr. Shetty said and added that this was among the major achievements during his term as Mayor.

The city, he said, generates around 230 tonnes of waste every day. A portion of wet waste is being processed in houses using pot composting and such households are getting 50% rebate in solid waste management cess while they pay their property tax.

As per a direction of the State government, a majority of safai karmacharis, who are engaged in house-to-house collection of waste, have now become employees of the corporation, he said.

Flood management

Mr. Shetty said that the corporation will come out with a comprehensive plan to overcome the problem of flooding in low-lying areas in the city.

“We have proposed a survey of Raja Kaluves (major storm-water drains) and have earmarked ₹2 crore. But it is yet to be taken up. We will initiate a study of Raja Kaluves and work out a permanent solution,” he said.

Drone survey of 20 square kilometre area of the city has been completed and the remaining 140 square kilometre area will be taken up soon. This drone survey will be used for study of Raja Kaluves, he said.

With the State government making amendments to the relevant Act to provide 30-month term for the Mayor of Bengaluru, Mr. Shetty hoped similar changes will be made to increase the term of Mayor of other municipalities in the State from the present one year term. This issue is being deliberated by the Karnataka State Decentralised Planning and Development Committee headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said.

The corporation council ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to involving people in governing the city by making effective use of ward committees and area sabhas, he said.