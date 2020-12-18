Waste collection hit in city as workers resort to snap stir

Door-to-door collection and transportation of solid waste in the city was affected after many sanitary workers of Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt. Ltd., which handles solid waste for Mangaluru City Corporation, resorted to a snap stir on Thursday.

According to an official in the health section of the corporation, the workers were mainly demanding from the company bonus. They were also angry that they did not get their salary for November till date.

The official said that about 250 workers, which included drivers of about 120 vehicles transporting solid waste and sanitary workers who pick up waste from people’s doorsteps, took part in the strike. But street sweeping went on smoothly.

The official said that after the company executives and the corporation officials held talks with the striking workers, many of them returned to the work after 2.30 p.m. and began collecting and transporting waste.

Narayana Shetty, president of Association of Safai Karmacharis, said that there are issues relating to the maintenance of vehicles collecting and transporting solid waste posing a threat to the safety of drivers and workers. It has not been addressed. Women workers do not have proper toilet facility. There are issues relating to salary reduction, Provident Fund, issue of identity cards and irregular salary.

He said that a senior corporation official assured that he would ensure that the workers got their salary by the 10th of every month and the company should submit the salary bill to the corporation by the fifth of every month. He assured them of taking up other matters related to the workers with the company.