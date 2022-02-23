Ward committees likely to be functional from next month

Ward committees in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will become functional next month and they will hold monthly meetings preferably in the third week, Mangalore Civic Group (MCG), quoting MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, said on Tuesday.

A delegation of MCG comprising Nigel Albuquerque, Prathapchandra Kedilaya, Suresh Nayak, Oswald Pereira, Gerard Towers, Harini Shetty, Marcel D’Souza, Dilip Vas Naik, Marcia D’Souza and Harry Rego met the Commissioner recently at his office to discuss various issues concerning the WCs, said a release.

Giving clarifications on issues raised by the Group, Mr. Sridhar said WCs may hold their monthly meetings in the third week of every month as Councillors could ratify their ward resolutions in the Council meetings scheduled for the fourth week. Ward Committee Secretary would fill up vacancies in reserved categories of resident welfare associations and SC/ST after calling fresh applications. He or she may fill up the vacancies from general categories if no applications were received from reserved categories.

Mr. Sridhar told MCG that if a particular WC or WCs do not commence monthly meeting on their own, he might issue an order to that effect. Another training session for ward secretaries was organised this month by NGO Janagraha, he added. The Commissioner also told the delegation that WC members would participate in the next financial year’s budget process of respective wards.

The Commissioner agreed to provide booklets containing ward profile, Corporation-owned assets, properties, revenue streams and a high-definition ward map to WC members. While not all political parties responded to his directive to inform whether their members were selected to WCs, police verification of pending criminal cases against members was complete, Mr. Sridhar said.

Mangalore Civic Group has an objective to address various civic issues and concerns of the region of Mangaluru city, based on the spirit of participatory democracy and Constitutional values and ideals, the release added.